Peyton Manning remembers Demaryius Thomas as “better person than player”

The football world continues to mourn the passing of former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died on Thursday at 33.

Former teammate Peyton Manning is among those who have spoken out about Thomas.

“D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player,” Manning said. “That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event.”

Manning added that he and Thomas were sharing texts on Tuesday about an audible that became a touchdown against the Cardinals in 2014.

The Broncos also issued a statement regarding the passing of Demaryius Thomas.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas,” the team said. “D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

“During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50. His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community. D.T. loved giving back — especially spending time with children — and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions. Demaryius’s humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.

“We have lost an incredible player and a special person in Demaryius Thomas. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Thomas family and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss.”

