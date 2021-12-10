Report: Alex Highsmith not believed to have suffered major injury

USA TODAY Sports

Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith had to exit Thursday’s loss to the Vikings after just 31 snaps, but he may not miss any more time.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Highsmith is not believed to have suffered a major injury in Minnesota. Instead, the early signs are that he suffered a bad contusion above the knee.

In his second season, Highsmith has started 12 games this season, recording 54 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and 10 quarterback hits.

The Steelers also will have to deal with another injury to T.J. Watt, who had to exit with a groin issue.

Pittsburgh will host Tennessee for its Week 15 game on Dec. 19.