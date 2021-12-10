Report: Duke hiring Mike Elko, not Jason Garrett

Getty Images

Jason Garrett was a candidate for the Duke head coaching vacancy and believed to be the favorite for the job. PFT reported this week that Garrett had interest in the job.

But Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports that Duke is finalizing a deal to make Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko the school’s next head coach.

Elko spent four seasons at A&M after serving as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator in 2017. He also worked as the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest for three seasons.

Elko has no previous head coaching experience.

Garrett was head coach of the Cowboys for 9 1/2 seasons, going 85-67 with three playoff appearances and only one losing record. He became the Giants’ offensive coordinator in 2020 after leaving Dallas, and he and the Giants parted ways Nov. 23.

The Blue Devils are replacing David Cutcliffe, who was 77-97 with six bowl appearances in 14 seasons.