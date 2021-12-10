Report: T.J. Watt only tweaked groin, has a chance to play in Week 15

Getty Images

The Steelers reportedly got good news on Alex Highsmith after he suffered an injury during Thursday’s loss to Minnesota and now there’s apparently positive news on T.J. Watt.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Watt is believed to have suffered just a tweak to his groin. With the extra time before Pittsburgh’s next game in Week 15, the star defender has a chance to play in the Steelers matchup with the Titans.

Watt played only 36 percent of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps on Thursday, recording a tackle and a quarterback hit.

He entered the week leading the league with 16.0 sacks and 16 tackles for loss, making him a clear frontrunner for defensive player of the year.

If the Steelers are going to get on a run to make the playoffs, they’ll need Watt to be available. After Tennessee, Pittsburgh plays Kansas City, Cleveland, and Baltimore to end the 2021 season.