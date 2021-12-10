Rodney McLeod named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced that Eagles safety Rodney McLeod has been named their Community MVP for this week.

McLeod, who was also honored by the NFLPA last year, and his wife hosted a fundraiser this week that raised $205,000 to fund educational initiatives in local schools. They also received donations of 250 new pairs of shoes and 150 toys that will be distributed to young people in need around the area.

“We believe it’s everyone duty to invest in them consistently, because they are the future of our society,” McLeod said in a statement.

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to McLeod’s foundation or a charity of his choice in honor of his selection. McLeod will also be eligible for the year-end Alan Page Community Award along with all of the weekly winners.