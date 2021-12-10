Star Lotulelei ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will not play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday that Lotulelei has been ruled out due to the toe injury that he suffered in Monday night’s loss to the Patriots. Lotulelei had missed three games while on the COVID-19 reserve list before returning to face New England and McDermott said that being in and out of the lineup is hard on the veteran tackle.

“I know he’s frustrated and sometimes you have those seasons where things come up more than other seasons. Not only as an individual but as a team,” McDermott said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I think some of that’s what he’s dealing with. We just want him to get as healthy as he can as soon as he can.”

McDermott also ruled tight end Tommy Sweeney out with a hip injury.