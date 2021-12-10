Texans name Davis Mills their starting QB for the rest of the season

Getty Images

The Texans offense will be Davis Mills‘ to run for the rest of the 2021 season.

Texans head coach David Culley announced on Friday that Mills will start against the Seahawks this Sunday, which was expected given Tyrod Taylor‘s wrist injury. Culley went on to say that Mills will remain the team’s starter for the four other games left on the team’s schedule.

Some might see the decision as a chance to evaluate their third-round pick while making it likelier that the Texans will pick at the top of the draft, but Cully gave a different answer when asked why he’s promoting Mills.

“I felt like he gives us the best chance to win,” Culley said at a press conference.

Culley was asked why he felt that Mills offered the Texans a better chance to win than Taylor and replied that “the last three ballgames we played” made the decision a clear one for him.

Mills started six games when Taylor was on injured reserve earlier this season and he’s made eight overall appearances. He’s 146-of-223 for 1,406 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions.