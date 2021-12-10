Tony Pollard questionable with foot injury

Getty Images

Running back Tony Pollard is the only player on the Cowboys’ roster who has a designation this week. He is questionable with a foot injury.

Pollard tore his left plantar fascia on his 58-yard touchdown run last Thursday and did not practice this week.

“I think he’s a game-time (decision),” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “The issue is how he tolerates (the pain). The injury is not one, the long-term, the nature of his mobility in the sense of a longer look. But it’s something worth noting. It will be a game-time.”

The Cowboys have made Pollard an even bigger part of their game plan since Elliott injured his knee in Week 9. Pollard has played 113 snaps and has 49 touches for 310 yards and a touchdown the past four games, while Elliott has played 176 snaps and has 62 touches for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

Elliott practiced fully all week.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons remained limited in Friday’s practice. The Cowboys added him to their practice report Thursday with a hip injury. He does not have a designation, though.

Receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) and tight end Sean McKeon (neck) were full participants Friday.