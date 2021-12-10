Top 10 prospect Kyle Hamilton to skip Notre Dame’s bowl game, enter 2022 NFL draft

Getty Images

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is done with college football.

Hamilton, who’s considered a potential Top 10 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, announced today that he will not play in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State.

“I have decided to forego playing in the bowl game and declare for the 2022 NFL draft,” Hamilton said in a statement.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Hamilton has excellent size for a safety and is an excellent athlete.

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, the team’s leading rusher, also confirmed he will not play in the Fiesta Bowl and will enter the draft.