Zac Taylor: No limitations for Joe Burrow on Sunday

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been battling a pinky injury since the middle of last week’s loss to the Chargers, but he’s good to go for Sunday’s matchup with the 49ers.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters at his Friday press conference that Burrow will have no limitations for the game.

Burrow was officially listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice and was limited on Thursday. He dislocated the pinky on his right hand in the first half of the loss to Los Angeles, but was able to finish the game. Burrow has maintained since just after the game that he didn’t plan on missing any time.

Taylor also told reporters that he anticipates running back Joe Mixon playing in Sunday’s game, though the team will monitor how Mixon feels on Saturday. Mixon did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday with an illness and was spotted by reporters off to the side watching Friday’s practice. Mixon has 978 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.