Alabama quarterback Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the school’s second consecutive winner of college football’s highest individual honor.

Crimson Tide receiver DeVonta Smith earned the award in 2020 before becoming a first-round choice of the Eagles. Alabama running back Derrick Henry, who now plays for the Titans, won it in 2015 and Alabama running back Mark Ingram, who plays for the Saints, was the recipient in 2009.

Other finalists for this year’s award were University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Young received 684 first-place votes, outpacing Hutchinson, who finished second.

Young was a first-year starter this year, and, as a true sophomore, he won’t be eligible for the NFL draft until 2023. He backed up current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones last season.

Alabama is 12-1, won the SEC championship and is the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Young has completed 314 of 462 passes (68 percent) for 4,322 yards, 43 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for three more scores.