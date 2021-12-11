Bears rule out Akiem Hicks

Getty Images

The Bears ruled out defensive tackle ﻿Akiem Hicks﻿ on Saturday.

Hicks has an ankle injury that kept him out the previous three games. He had hoped to return Sunday, and the Bears had listed him as questionable.

Instead, Hicks will miss a fourth consecutive game. He last played Nov. 8 against Pittsburgh.

Hicks has played seven games this season and has 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Bears also downgraded safety ﻿Teez Tabor﻿ to out due to an illness. Outside linebacker ﻿Charles Snowden﻿, an undrafted rookie, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.