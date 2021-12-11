Bills activate Jon Feliciano from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bills will be getting a member of the offensive line back for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Guard Jon Feliciano was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Feliciano has missed the last five games with a calf injury.

Feliciano has started all six games he’s played this season. Five of those starts came at left guard and Ike Boettger has been filling that spat in his absence.

The Bills opened a roster spot for Feliciano by waiving offensive lineman Jamil Douglas.

In addition to those moves, the Bills also elevated linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and two defensive tackles — Eli Ankou and Brandin Bryant — from the practice squad. Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was ruled out on Friday.