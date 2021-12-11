Broncos plan moment of silence, will wear No. 88 helmet decals for Demaryius Thomas

Getty Images

The Broncos will pay tribute to the late Demaryius Thomas at Sunday’s home game against the Lions.

Thomas, who died suddenly this week at the age of 33, will be honored with a moment of silence, a video tribute at the stadium and No. 88 decals worn on players’ helmets.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said the team was mourning the loss of Thomas, who was a first-round draft pick of the Broncos in 2010 and played with them through 2018.

“There’s still 10 players on this team that played with him,” Fangio said. “A bunch of coaches that coached him, including [Running Backs Coach] Curtis Modkins, who recruited him to Georgia Tech and was one of his college coaches besides being on the staff here in 2018 with him. We have over 40 workers in the organization and the support staff that were around him. Just seeing and feeling their reaction and hurt just tells you what a special player D.T. was. I never had the opportunity to meet him, but [him being] a special player and a special person is obvious by their responses.”

Fangio said several people who knew Thomas during his time in Denver spoke during a team meeting on Friday and that the team looks forward to paying tribute to him on Sunday.