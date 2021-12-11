CFL playoff game results in fracas, QB scuffle with cameraman, and at least one suspension

Getty Images

Here’s something you don’t see very often. Thankfully.

After the December 5 East Division final between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL, which Toronto lost 27-19, an altercation happened between Argos players and Hamilton fans who were present at Toronto’s stadium.

During the fracas, Argonauts vice president of player personnel John Murphy was seen slapping a fan and using a homophobic slur. The CFL has suspended Murphy indefinitely.

The league continues to investigate the situation for further discipline.

In a separate incident, Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (former of the NFL) scuffled with a cameraman.

“I think tempers were high on a lot of ends,” Bethel-Thompson said, via Sportsnet.ca. “I know, the cameraman was just trying to do his job. I felt like he was too close in a vindictive way, but there was zero excuse for me to touch the camera in any form or fashion.”

Tempers were high in part because Toronto led 12-0 at halftime before blowing it.

The NFL has avoided such incidents over the years, which is a testament to the level of security at games. The CFL situation is a reminder to the American pro football league that there must be a high degree of vigilance at every game.