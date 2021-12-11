Chargers activate Chris Harris, Mike Williams from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Cornerback Chris Harris and wide receiver Mike Williams will be able to play for the Chargers on Sunday.

Harris and Williams went on the COVID-19 reserve list this week as unvaccinated close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. They were away from the team for five days, but the Chargers announced their activation on Saturday.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen remains on the list and will not be inaction against the Giants.

In addition to the activations, the Chargers announced that safety Derwin James has been added to the injury report with a hamstring injury. He’s listed as questionable.

Linebacker Kyler Fackrell went on injured reserve Saturday and defensive back Ben DeLuca, linebacker Emeke Egbule, and wide receiver Jason Moore have been elevated from the practice squad for the game.