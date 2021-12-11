Chiefs add L’Jarius Sneed to injury report, Raiders rule out Denzel Perryman

Getty Images

Both teams in Sunday’s AFC West matchup between the Raiders and Chiefs made changes to their injury report on Saturday afternoon.

The Chiefs added starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the report, although he’s not dealing with a physical issue. Sneed is listed as questionable to play for personal reasons.

Sneed has 62 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while starting every game this season. The Chiefs ruled out cornerback Chris Lammons and also listed Rashad Fenton as questionable on Friday.

The Raiders downgraded linebacker Denzel Perryman to out. He was initially listed as doubtful after missing practice all week with an ankle injury.

Patrick Onwuasor was also ruled out and Nick Kwiatkoski was placed on injured reserve this week, so there’s probably a good chance Will Compton will get bumped up from the practice squad after signing with the team this week.