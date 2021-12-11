Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy’s victory guarantee: That should be his attitude

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2021, 8:50 AM EST
Dallas Cowboys Introduce Head Coach Mike McCarthy
Dallas coach Mike McCarthy raised some eyebrows in Washington this week when he declared, “We’re going to win this game.” But McCarthy’s boss backed him up.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he liked what McCarthy said.

“I don’t get hung up on the bit about the guarantee,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “That should be his attitude. He expects to win. He thinks we will win. I expect that. I would be shocked if he couldn’t make that kind of statement. Anybody with common sense knows that you can’t tell whether or not you’re going to or not. Only God knows that. Having said that — I’ll tell you what, he’s raring and ready. He’s been penned up and that’s reflected in his demeanor as well as how he articulated his feelings.”

Jones said he thinks the Cowboys ought to be confident.

“We, as a franchise, we as the Cowboys, we put it out there,” Jones said. “We know we do. We ask folks to look at us, be interested in us, follow us. We know a bunch of people look at us because they’d like to see us lose. That’s sport. That creates the excitement, the reason I’m in it, and the reason we are engaged. And, so, the answer is yes, I like all of this kind of additional color to the interest in the game. Of course, you really don’t have to color this game. It has everything going for it. There’s much at stake. It’s right here at the right time. This is the fourth quarter that we’re in of the year. Football is at its absolute apex and we’re sitting here basically fighting literally for the marbles, and we need to win this game.”

The 8-4 Cowboys have a two-game lead in the NFC East over the 6-6 Football Team. With a win, the Cowboys can put the division all but out of reach. Jones and McCarthy are both feeling confident.

8 responses to “Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy’s victory guarantee: That should be his attitude

  1. Give Jerry some slack. He was just trying to keep his family fed when moving to Dallas.

  2. I’m not a huge fan of Jerry but he is right. It should be his attitude. And every other coach’s attitude.

  3. Joe Namath guaranteed the serious underdog Jets would beat the Baltimore Colts in Superbowl III He made good on his guarantee by winning 16-7. Since then ” The Guarantee” has been used many times ,with a lot of losses in with some wins. It has greatly cheapened the guarantee to the point that you look like a tool when you ” Guarantee ” a win. Please find something new or original to say.

  5. The Cowboys are amateur hour. An owner who fancies himself as a football expert. Terrible contracts handed out to overrated players. Terrible head coach who speaks like an idiot. All this from an organization that hasn’t won anything in 3 decades. Empty barrels make the most noise.

  6. I find the NFC East interesting if nothing else. Typically complete garbage, no offense, but they’ve also produced multiple SBs out of that division over the past 10-15 years, which not many divisions can claim. Very inconsistent overall though. Even when G-men and Eagles won, they weren’t all that impressive over regular season and got hot once in playoffs, kudos to them.

  7. It’s going to be a great game, a last possession wins or loses type of game. It will be interesting to see who the refs side with. You can bet that they have marching orders from the league. A Dallas loss keeps the division hype alive for a few more weeks.

