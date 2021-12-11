Jerry Jones on Mike McCarthy’s victory guarantee: That should be his attitude

Getty Images

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy raised some eyebrows in Washington this week when he declared, “We’re going to win this game.” But McCarthy’s boss backed him up.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he liked what McCarthy said.

“I don’t get hung up on the bit about the guarantee,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “That should be his attitude. He expects to win. He thinks we will win. I expect that. I would be shocked if he couldn’t make that kind of statement. Anybody with common sense knows that you can’t tell whether or not you’re going to or not. Only God knows that. Having said that — I’ll tell you what, he’s raring and ready. He’s been penned up and that’s reflected in his demeanor as well as how he articulated his feelings.”

Jones said he thinks the Cowboys ought to be confident.

“We, as a franchise, we as the Cowboys, we put it out there,” Jones said. “We know we do. We ask folks to look at us, be interested in us, follow us. We know a bunch of people look at us because they’d like to see us lose. That’s sport. That creates the excitement, the reason I’m in it, and the reason we are engaged. And, so, the answer is yes, I like all of this kind of additional color to the interest in the game. Of course, you really don’t have to color this game. It has everything going for it. There’s much at stake. It’s right here at the right time. This is the fourth quarter that we’re in of the year. Football is at its absolute apex and we’re sitting here basically fighting literally for the marbles, and we need to win this game.”

The 8-4 Cowboys have a two-game lead in the NFC East over the 6-6 Football Team. With a win, the Cowboys can put the division all but out of reach. Jones and McCarthy are both feeling confident.