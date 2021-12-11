Jets putting Elijah Moore on injured reserve

Getty Images

Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore has been a bright spot for the 3-9 Jets, but he won’t be adding any other highlights to his reel in the next three games.

Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com reports that the Jets are putting Moore on injured reserve. The second-round pick was listed as questionable to face the Saints on Sunday after missing practice all week with a calf injury.

Moore has 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns this season. All five of those scores have come in the team’s last five games.

The Jets also placed Corey Davis on injured reserve and Jeff Smith on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, so they’re going to be thin at wideout against New Orleans. Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, and Braxton Berrios are the other receivers on the 53-man roster.