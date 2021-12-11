Lions put Mark Gilbert and Ifeatu Melifonwu on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Two more Lions players have landed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Cornerbacks Mark Gilbert and Ifeatu Melifonwu are the new additions to the list. The move also rules both players out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Running back Jamaal Williams, safety Tracy Walker, cornerback Bobby Price, and center Evan Brown also went on the list this week.

Gilbert has three tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed in five games this season. Melifonwu was a third-round pick this season and spent most of the season on injured reserve after hurting his thigh in September. He played his first game since Week Two in last Sunday’s win over the Vikings and has four tackles on the year.