Michael Strahan makes trip to almost outer space

Getty Images

Hall of Fame defensive end and TV personality Michael Strahan took a trip on the Jeff Bezos rocket to almost outer space on Saturday. The free ticket, which generated plenty of free advertising for the Blue Origin project, resulted in Strahan and several others making it 66 miles above the earth, experiencing a few minutes of weightlessness before returning to earth.

Strahan and Alan Shepard’s eldest daughter, Laura Shepard Churchle, went on the flight at no charge. Four others paid for the privilege.

“It was unreal,” Strahan said after the flight.

He said he wants to do it again. Bezos joked that, next time, Strahan will have to pay for a ticket. (Bezos probably wasn’t joking. The free tickets are obviously publicity stunts, and it makes no sense to keep letting the same person fly at no charge.)

Actor William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in in the Star Trek series, went on the October flight. The December effort carried a necklace with a “Vulcan Salute” charm, in honor of the late Leonard Nimoy, who played Mr. Spock on the show.