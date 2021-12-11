Odell Beckham Jr. is happy to get reacquainted with the end zone

Getty Images

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had gone a very long time without scoring a touchdown. He now has one in each of his last two games with the Rams. Is he getting into a rhythm?

“Just finding ways to help out if I can,” Beckham told reporters on Saturday. “I think I’ll start to see progression as the season goes along. I’m very happy to be back in the endzone, very happy to get a win. I hate losing more — not more than anybody, just as much as anyone else who really hates losing. It’s all about winning right now and I know that touchdowns will help us win, so [I’m] trying to score as many as possible.”

That means he’ll need to have more celebrations ready. On Sunday against the Jaguars, his celebration was inspired by a popular video game.

“Just an original,” Beckham said. “Pretty much everything I do is original, but it’s just from Call of Duty. Sometimes you get down in life and it’s always good to have a self-revive, so I had to go ahead and use a self-revive, get back up. Just having fun.”

Beckham actually sees a connection between planning his touchdown celebrations and scoring touchdowns.

“I remember I told someone before the game. I called them, I was like, ‘Man, what should I do when I score today?’ because I knew I was going to score and it’s something I used to do a lot when I was in New York,” Beckham said. “I remember I’d go home and be like, ‘Man, I’m scoring three touchdowns. What should I do on the first, second and third one?’ And I feel like by having that, it allows you to be in your game plan more and to know like, ‘OK, this is the play that I’m going to score on. This is exactly how it’s going to happen.’ You visualize it happening before it happens. And not all the time, but usually good things work from that.”

The Rams need some more good things from Beckham, especially with a tough test looming on Monday night against the Cardinals.