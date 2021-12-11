Report: Urban Meyer had heated argument with Marvin Jones, called his assistant coaches losers

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 11, 2021, 11:06 AM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Urban Meyer’s first season in the NFL is not going well.

That’s true both on the field and off; Meyer’s Jaguars are 2-10 and Meyer was the subject of an embarrassing incident early this season when he was caught on video dancing intimately with a woman who is not his wife. And it has apparently not gotten better more recently.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Meyer has been involved in ugly incidents at the team facility within the last two weeks.

One incident involved a heated argument between Meyer and veteran receiver Marvin Jones, who was so angry with Meyer that he left the team facility and had to be convinced to return by other staff members.

Another incident featured a staff meeting that had Meyer ripping into his assistant coaches, calling them losers and asking them to explain what they’ve ever won.

The report also casts doubt on Meyer’s claim that he wasn’t behind the benching of running back James Robinson last week and that Meyer delegates the running back rotation to his staff. According to the report, it was actually Meyer who ordered Robinson’s benching after a fumble. Robinson later went back into the game because quarterback Trevor Lawrence questioned Meyer on the sideline about why the team’s leading rusher wasn’t playing.

PFT has contacted the Jaguars to request a comment on the report.

None of it reflects well on Meyer or the culture he’s creating in Jacksonville. And it raises questions about whether Meyer will be able to turn the franchise around.

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

51 responses to “Report: Urban Meyer had heated argument with Marvin Jones, called his assistant coaches losers

  2. Urban is about to take advice from the Biff Tannen Book of Life, Vol. I: Make like a tree and get out of here.

  3. Who here is shocked that Urban runs the Jags EXACTLY like he has ran every single other program he has run?

    He’s a college coach who has done a great job of convincing young men and their parents that committing to his program gave them an opportunity to the make it to the next level.

    Getting better athletes than the other guys works differently in college.

    Urban is out of promises to sell. So now he looks all the time like he used to look on the sidelines when things were going badly.

    He’ll be gone at year-end.

  4. I have one honest question…is anyone shocked by this ? He was a turd everywhere he’s been, but he won so it got overlooked. Funny how he’s not winning and stories seem to come out every week. Go back to college , start to win again and you can dance with any college girl you want ya creep.

  5. I don’t think i’ve seen a head coach alienate a whole fan base and team quicker than Urban Meyer has…since Ben McAdoo graced the New York Giants sidelines.

  7. NFL and college are two different animals. You’d think someone with his past experience in the spotlight would have better prepared him for this moment…But when lapses in judgment happen on a continual basis, you can’t keep excusing them as mistakes. Unfortunately, some just have to learn the hard way…

  10. Gallon of gas, full dumpster, matches. Ready for the show. He seems to be spinning out of control, Trevor won’t have to worry about his running back being benched for no reason real shortly. Who’s the next coach? Dabo?

  12. Trevor should have tanked his last year at Clemson. Maybe he would have fallen to the Patriots instead of going to this disorganized bunch of losers in Jacksonville.

  13. There is no way he sees the field next week for the Jags. What a poor excuse for a coach. Expect to see more players speaking out, and more dysfunction, in the next few weeks.

  15. Poor Urban. Hopefully his secret Santa will gift him Dale Carnegie’s Classic book: “How to Win Friends & Influence People.”

  18. He’s not capable of coaching a professional team, and he doesn’t care. The position was only a money grab for him.

  19. Im sorry but to see Urban Meyer absolutely fail in the NFL brings me so much joy. He won’t even have to quit cause no way will the Jags bring him back next year.

  21. This team was horrible and completely dysfunctional before he got there. It’ll take atleast a couple seasons to change that, no matter who the coach is. The constant scrutiny of Urban Meyer is ridiculous…. and nobody on that team cares about the incident with the girl, so that has nothing to do with anything as far as this team goes.

  23. He sheltered a domestic violence abuser. His college teams were rife with criminals, including Hernandez. He used his children and grandchildren as excuses to twerk in public with a young woman.

    Otherwise, he’s a great guy.

  25. When you win, everything you do looks like the right move. When you lose, everyone second guesses everything you do. Bill Walsh (2-14), and Jimmy Johnson (1-15) were second guessed a lot during their first seasons, too. Later those two “dummies” ended up going ok. Lots of people were trying to tell Eddie DeBartolo and Jerry Jones they hired the wrong coaches. NFL history would be a lot different if those two HOF owners would have taken our advice.

  26. He won’t be relevant much longer. He may resurface as a mid-major college coach in his final years, but his time as a high profile pro or college coach is nearing an end.

  27. Urban is a proven winner, the others are not.

    Urban doesn’t tolerate incompetence and hes’s right!

  28. Blaming his assistant coaches and demanding they defend their resumes? Really? Maybe he should take to task the person who hired them–that would be Urban. His behavior is childish and people now get to see a glimpse of what the real Urban is like. He’s a lousy human being.

    Any normal owner would fire him today but unfortunately for the Jags and their fans they have Khan as an owner. He’s probably out shopping for a bigger yacht and could care less about the Jags–at least until he’s asking the city for more money.

  29. Urban is not a good human being. He had the protection of winning while at Ohio State. You’ve been exposed UM

  30. Lol,oh man. I moved to Florida so was kinda pulling for Jax besides my team also. They’re both dumpster fires!

  31. “Gallon of gas, full dumpster, matches.”
    ____________

    Is there any expression that is more tired than the “dumpster fire” one? Try to be at least a little bit creative.

  32. Coach Urban’s approach has to abruptly change or the abrupt change will be his exit as Coach. In fact, it might already be set in stone. The target date for that would be week 17. That’s when other NFL coaches can be interviewed, so I expect an announcement that he is either remaining or gone, by then.

  33. Meyers was a mistake for the Jags and this mistake will set the franchise back several years.

    Look at Lawrence vs Mills of the Texans. TL has started 12 games to Mills 6 games started, yet look at the results.

    Both QB’s have (2) 300 yard games, but Mills has started half of the game TL has started. TL (2) 300 yard games came against the Texans and Miami, vs Mills (2) 300 yard game came against NE and the Rams, both better teams than the Texans and Miami. Advantage Mills.

    Completion % TL 58% to Mills 65.5% – Advantage Mills
    Yards per pass attempt TL 5.9 to Mills 6.3 – Advantage Mills
    Quarterback Rating TL 72.3 to Mills 78.4 – Advantage Mills

    TL 1st overall – Mills drafted in the same draft, but in the 3 round, 67th overall – Advantage – Mills because he cost the Texans less in draft capitol.

    The Texans may have the better QB, sure looks like it in year one!

  34. So coaching is harder when you don’t have all the best players? And you have to deal with men rather than boys?

  36. There is so much more to NFL coaching than x’s and o’s. It’s more about leading men and keeping your team together, so things like this don’t happen. You guys constantly rag on Mike Tomlin for a missed time out or going for 2. Coaching is so much more than that while you sit back in your easy chair and criticize an accomplished coach for 3 or 4 calls a year that you don’t like saying he should be fired. You have no idea what it takes to have a winning season every year you have coached in the NFL.

  39. Seems to me that he’s trying his best to be fired, so he can go back to college football but still collect his Jacksonville salary.

  40. I can think of many expressions more tiring than “”dumpster fire”. Has any coach, outside of Gruden – who at least won a SB – self-torpedoed his career more thoroughly than Meyer? Ok -maybe George O’Really? – who was out of Notre Dame after about 15 min, from lying on his resume.

  42. Five more games in the NFL coaching career of Amos Alonzo Meyer. The next coach will inherit a potentially great QB.

  46. Did anyone expect a perennial losing franchise to win the super bowl in the first year with a new coach and a college QB?

  47. Many college coaches have a very bad first season when they move to the NFL. BUt Meyer has much bigger problems. HIs off the field antics and lack of control of the locker room is showing that he’s not ready for the majors.

    Meyers is treating grown men in the NFL as if they were kids…..and that just won’t work.

  48. If this is corroborated, then it has to be the final nail in the coffin for him. Just look at his body of work here in Jacksonville from, well everything, to now with these reported incidents and the fact that he appears to be lost and disinterested on the sidelines. Fire him now, don’t wait for week 17.

  50. Not a Jaguars fan, but I feel bad for the players and their fans. The guy’s a jerk. He needs to go, hopefully before the season ends.

  51. The biggest problem with Meyer right now is that Darrell Bevell HAS head coaching experience, even as an interim coach. And Brian Schottenheimer has been an OC for many teams.

    With a interim replacement on hand, its much easier for him to claim health issues and walk away before he gets fired.

    And he will claim its health issues.

    (and did Darrell Bevell look back at Meyer and say–well, I won a SuperBowl with the Seahawks…)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.