Report: Urban Meyer had heated argument with Marvin Jones, called his assistant coaches losers

Getty Images

Urban Meyer’s first season in the NFL is not going well.

That’s true both on the field and off; Meyer’s Jaguars are 2-10 and Meyer was the subject of an embarrassing incident early this season when he was caught on video dancing intimately with a woman who is not his wife. And it has apparently not gotten better more recently.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Meyer has been involved in ugly incidents at the team facility within the last two weeks.

One incident involved a heated argument between Meyer and veteran receiver Marvin Jones, who was so angry with Meyer that he left the team facility and had to be convinced to return by other staff members.

Another incident featured a staff meeting that had Meyer ripping into his assistant coaches, calling them losers and asking them to explain what they’ve ever won.

The report also casts doubt on Meyer’s claim that he wasn’t behind the benching of running back James Robinson last week and that Meyer delegates the running back rotation to his staff. According to the report, it was actually Meyer who ordered Robinson’s benching after a fumble. Robinson later went back into the game because quarterback Trevor Lawrence questioned Meyer on the sideline about why the team’s leading rusher wasn’t playing.

PFT has contacted the Jaguars to request a comment on the report.

None of it reflects well on Meyer or the culture he’s creating in Jacksonville. And it raises questions about whether Meyer will be able to turn the franchise around.