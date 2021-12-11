Titans to activate Julio Jones off of IR

Getty Images

The Titans are set to get a boost offensively.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Tennessee will activate receiver Julio Jones off of injured reserve on Saturday for him to play in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Jones hasn’t played since the Titans’ Week Nine win over the Rams. But with receiver A.J. Brown and running back Derrick Henry also on IR, Jones will be a key offensive weapon for Tennessee in the stretch run.

Since coming over from Atlanta via trade during the summer, Jones has caught 21 passes for 336 yards in 2021. His best game was back in Week Two, when he made six receptions for 128 yards in Tennessee’s victory over Seattle. Other than that, Jones has not reached 60 yards in a game.

Currently the AFC’s No. 2 seed behind New England, the Titans play Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Miami, and Houston to end the 2021 regular season.