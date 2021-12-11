WFT puts James Smith-Williams on COVID reserve, Wes Schweitzer on IR

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team placed defensive end Montez Sweat on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week and another player on the position joined him on Saturday.

James Smith-Williams has been placed on the list and will not play against the Cowboys on Sunday. He has started the last four games with Sweat and Chase Young on injured reserve, so his move to the reserve list will leave the team down three defensive ends for their matchup with their divisional rivals.

Cornerback Darryl Roberts was also placed on the COVID reserve list. Left guard Wes Schweitzer was placed on the injured reserve list with the ankle injury that kept him out of last Sunday’s game and practice all week.

Center Jon Toth was signed off of the practice squad to fill one of the open roster spots. Linebacker De’Jon Harris, defensive end Williams Bradley-King, and safety Jeremy Reaves were all elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.