49ers, Bengals heading to overtime

It looked like the 49ers would cruise to a win when they built up a 20-6 lead over the Bengals heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bengals turned out to have little left in the tank.

Ja'Marr Chase caught a touchdown to make it a one-score game with just over nine minutes left to play and the defense came up with sacks on three straight possessions to keep the 49ers from adding to their lead. The last of those sacks led to a punt with just over two minutes to play and the Bengals drove 87 yards in 80 seconds to tie the game.

Joe Burrow had long completions to Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd before hitting Chase for a 32-yard score. Evan McPherson‘s extra point tied the game with 1:19 left on the clock.

That was enough time for the 49ers to respond and three completions moved the ball to midfield with 28 seconds left to play. Jimmy Garoppolo avoided disaster when Bengals safety Jessie Bates failed to hold onto an interception and then saw tight end George Kittle stretch to make a great catch that moved the ball inside the 30-yard-line. That led to kicker Robbie Gould trying a 47-yard field goal with four seconds left and he pushed it wide right.

That left the score 20-20 and we’re headed to overtime in Cincinnati.