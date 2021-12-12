All 12 Lions listed as questionable are active vs. Broncos

Getty Images

Concerns that the Lions would struggle to field a team today in Denver may have been overblown.

Although the Lions listed 12 players as questionable on their injury report, all of them are active for today’s game against the Broncos.

That includes every player who was listed as having an illness on the injury report. A flu bug hit the team this week, but all the sick players are good to go. (Separately, the Lions had to put several players on the COVID-19 reserve list, and all of those players stayed home.)

The Lions’ inactives include only the players expected to be inactive: RB D’Andre Swift, TE T.J. Hockenson, WR Trinity Benson, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OLB Julian Okwara and QB David Blough.

The Broncos’ inactives are QB Brett Rypien, CB Michael Ojemudia, CB Essang Bassey, S Jamar Johnson and DL McTelvin Agim.