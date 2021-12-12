Austin Ekeler questionable to return with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Chargers have their Sunday matchup with the Giants well in control, but one of their key offensive players seems unlikely to come back into the contest.

Running back Austin Ekeler has an ankle injury and is questionable to return, the team announced.

Ekeler left the field after running for a 3-yard gain with 8:01 left in the third quarter. Ekeler was shown on the FOX broadcast getting his foot and ankle taped on the sideline.

But with a game on Thursday against the Chiefs coming up, the pertinent decision might be to let Ekeler rest — as the Chargers have to this point.

Ekeler left the field after running for a 3-yard gain with 8:01 left in the third quarter. Ekeler was shown on the FOX broadcast getting his foot and ankle taped on the sideline.

In Sunday’s contest, Ekeler has 12 carries for 68 yards with a touchdown. He also has a couple of catches for 17 yards.

Justin Herbert threw his third touchdown pass of the game early in the fourth quarter, hitting tight end Jared Cook in the back of the end zone for the score. With that score, Herbert became the first quarterback to ever throw for 30 touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

Los Angeles leads New York 37-7 in the fourth quarter.