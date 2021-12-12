Baker Mayfield: We got conservative, we need to put it away

Getty Images

The Browns got a much-needed win against the Ravens on Sunday afternoon, but it wound up being a tighter affair than most people thought it would be at halftime.

Cleveland was up 24-6 at the break, but the Ravens were able to close within 24-22 before the Browns were able to slam the door on their comeback effort. After the game, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to reporters and the Progressive pitchman said he thought the team needed to be less conservative.

“We did enough to win the game, so check that box off, but got conservative,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think we need to put that team away. We got ahead early, just need to capitalize when the defense is playing like that and holding them to points. We need to put it away. That’s what good teams do, so we need to improve on that. But we were better in the red zone today and on third down. That’s something that obviously, I’ve talked to you guys about. So we just need to play better in those situations to put the game away.”

Cabot reported before the game that Mayfield hasn’t been thrilled with the offensive play-calling throughout the season and Sunday made it clear that winning doesn’t put any of those feelings to rest.