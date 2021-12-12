Bears take 10-0 lead with Jakeem Grant 46-yard touchdown

Getty Images

The Bears are off to a solid start against the Packers.

After kicker Cairo Santos gave the Bears a 3-0 lead with a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter, Chicago went up 10-0 with a big play by receiver Jakeem Grant.

On second-and-4, quarterback Justin Fields gave a little push pass to Grant as he was motioning to the left at the snap. With several blockers in front of him, Grant got to the left sideline and burst down the field, keeping his feet in bounds as he tiptoed the sideline.

With the extra point, the Bears took a 10-point lead.

The Bears have played well defensively so far, with edge rusher Robert Quinn picking up 2.0 sacks in the first two quarters. He now has 14.0 on the season, which is the most he’s had since recording 19.0 with the Rams back in 2013.