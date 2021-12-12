Bengals muff punt, 49ers go up 3-0

Getty Images

The Bengals made the first turnover of Sunday’s game and the 49ers turned it into the first points of the afternoon.

Darius Phillips muffed a punt inside his own 25-yard-line and 49ers wide receiver River Cracraft fell on the ball to set the 49ers up with great field position. They appeared to pick up a first down on a third down pass to running back JaMycal Hasty, but left tackle Trent Williams was flagged for holding and the Niners wound up settling for a Robbie Gould field goal that put them up 3-0.

The 49ers punted on their first possession as well and they’ve only picked up one first down. That’s still better than the Bengals have managed, though.

They lost two yards on their lone offensive possession and will have to find better footing from here on out.