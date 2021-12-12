Bills cut deficit to 27-24 on Gabriel Davis’ touchdown catch

Getty Images

Suddenly, we have a game.

The Bills, who trailed 17 points with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, have scored 14 points in the last 4:14. Buffalo now trails Tampa Bay only 27-24.

The Bucs led by 21 at halftime.

But Dawson Knox scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen with 9:07 remaining. After the Bucs went three-and-out, Allen led Tampa Bay on a nine-play, 46-yard drive. Allen hit Gabriel Davis for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

In between the two touchdown drives, Allen had his ankle taped after landing awkwardly on a tackle by Devin White.

Allen is 28-of-41 for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also has run for 94 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.