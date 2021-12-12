Brandon Aiyuk TD makes 49ers 26-23 winners in OT

Getty Images

The 49ers blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, but they came up with enough plays to win the game in overtime.

After a Bengals field goal to open the extra session, Jimmy Garoppolo found tight end George Kittle three times for 41 yards and Jauan Jennings for a 25-yard gain that moved the ball to the 11-yard-line. Garoppolo then tossed a short pass to Brandon Aiyuk, who ran toward the end zone and took flight in an attempt to get the ball in for a touchdown.

Officials ruled him out at the 1-yard-line on the field, but replays made it clear that Aiyuk never touched the ground before the ball crossed the plane. It was ruled a touchdown and the 49ers had a 26-23 win.

The victory pushes their record to 7-6 and they’ll be at home to face the Falcons in a game that has big playoff implications in the NFC. The Bengals would have moved into first place in the AFC North with a win, but they’re now out of playoff position and will have to try for a win in Denver next weekend.

Kittle’s three catches in overtime allowed him to finish the day with 13 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. Garoppolo was 27-of-41 for 296 yards and Deebo Samuel ran for his sixth touchdown of the season in the first half.

The Kittle touchdown was set up by the second muffed punt of the game by Bengals punt returner Darius Phillips. The first led to a field goal and those 10 points wound up looming very large after the Bengals got their act together in the fourth quarter. That’s when they drove for a pair of Joe Burrow-to-Ja'Marr Chase touchdowns and tied the score with just over a minute to play. Garoppolo was able to drive the 49ers for a 47-yard field goal, but Robbie Gould missed it to send the game to overtime.

Passes to Tee Higgins and C.J. Uzomah helped the Bengals move into the red zone, but Nick Bosa came up with his second sack of the day on third-and-three and the Bengals had to settle for a field goal that gave the 49ers a chance to pull out the win.