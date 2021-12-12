Breshad Perriman’s 58-yard touchdown in OT saves Bucs as they beat Bills 33-27

Getty Images

Breshad Perriman had only three catches in three games with the Buccaneers this season. He made the biggest catch for the Bucs on Sunday and one of the biggest of the season for them.

Perriman’s 58-yard dash to the end zone in overtime dashed the Bills’ comeback hopes.

The Bucs won 33-27 for their fourth consecutive victory to move to 10-3. The Bills lost their second game in six games to fall to 7-6.

Buffalo made it interesting, though, after trailing by 21 points at halftime. The Bills still were down by 17 in the fourth quarter but scored 17 points in the final 9:07 of regulation to force overtime.

Dawson Knox scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen with 9:07 remaining. After the Bucs went three-and-out, Allen led Buffalo on a nine-play, 46-yard drive. Allen hit Gabriel Davis for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

The Bills had two chances to win the game.

They got to the Tampa Bay 7-yard line with 28 seconds left, but on third-and-two, Allen threw incomplete to Stefon Diggs. The Bills wanted a flag but didn’t get it.

They settled for a 25-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with 22 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and force overtime, a clutch 14-play, 70-yard drive.

The Bills got the ball first in overtime but went three-and-out.

The Bucs needed only six plays, and a replay ruling and penalty flag, to end the game. Leonard Fournette‘s 1-yard run on third-and-one from the Bucs 15 was reviewed but upheld.

On the next play, Tampa Bay got a questionable defensive pass interference penalty on Levi Wallace. Mike Evans, seeing that Wallace wasn’t turning around, pulled Wallace to him on an intentionally underthrown ball for a 19-yard penalty.

Three plays later, on third-and-three, Brady had touch on a throw to Perriman over the middle. Perriman was covered by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who chased Perriman all the way to the end zone.

It was Brady’s 700th touchdown pass, with 617 coming in the regular season and 83 in the postseason. Earlier in the day, he became the all-time leader in completions, breaking Drew Brees’ record.

Brady went 31-of-46 for 363 yards and two touchdowns and moved to 107-1 in all time in games when leading by 21 or more points.

Allen had 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing, only the third time in NFL history a player has hit both of those marks. He joined Cam Newton and Russell Wilson.

It was Allen’s third career 100-yard rushing game as he went for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He completed 36 of 54 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.