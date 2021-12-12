Breshad Perriman’s 58-yard touchdown in OT saves Bucs as they beat Bills 33-27

Breshad Perriman had only three catches in three games with the Buccaneers this season. He made the biggest catch for the Bucs on Sunday and one of the biggest of the season for them.

Perriman’s 58-yard dash to the end zone in overtime dashed the Bills’ comeback hopes.

The Bucs won 33-27 for their fourth consecutive victory to move to 10-3. The Bills lost their second game in six games to fall to 7-6.

Buffalo made it interesting, though, after trailing by 21 points at halftime. The Bills still were down by 17 in the fourth quarter but scored 17 points in the final 9:07 of regulation to force overtime.

Dawson Knox scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen with 9:07 remaining. After the Bucs went three-and-out, Allen led Buffalo on a nine-play, 46-yard drive. Allen hit Gabriel Davis for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

The Bills had two chances to win the game.

They got to the Tampa Bay 7-yard line with 28 seconds left, but on third-and-two, Allen threw incomplete to Stefon Diggs. The Bills wanted a flag but didn’t get it.

They settled for a 25-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with 22 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and force overtime, a clutch 14-play, 70-yard drive.

The Bills got the ball first in overtime but went three-and-out.

The Bucs needed only six plays, and a replay ruling and penalty flag, to end the game. Leonard Fournette‘s 1-yard run on third-and-one from the Bucs 15 was reviewed but upheld.

On the next play, Tampa Bay got a questionable defensive pass interference penalty on Levi Wallace. Mike Evans, seeing that Wallace wasn’t turning around, pulled Wallace to him on an intentionally underthrown ball for a 19-yard penalty.

Three plays later, on third-and-three, Brady had touch on a throw to Perriman over the middle. Perriman was covered by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who chased Perriman all the way to the end zone.

It was Brady’s 700th touchdown pass, with 617 coming in the regular season and 83 in the postseason. Earlier in the day, he became the all-time leader in completions, breaking Drew Brees’ record.

Brady went 31-of-46 for 363 yards and two touchdowns and moved to 107-1 in all time in games when leading by 21 or more points.

Allen had 300 yards passing and 100 yards rushing, only the third time in NFL history a player has hit both of those marks. He joined Cam Newton and Russell Wilson.

It was Allen’s third career 100-yard rushing game as he went for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He completed 36 of 54 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

  1. Never call a single penalty against Tampa for the entire 4th quarter and overtime menawhile giving them every ticky tack penalty. NFL wants the Brady-Patriots SB ratings and doesn’t care who the officials have to take down to make it happen.

  4. I’m not one to complain about refs – but if you’re not going to call Diggs getting mauled in the EZ, you don’t call Levi Wallace laying his hand on Evans’ chest on an uncatchable ball.

    I’m sure this comments section will be 3 Bills fans, 1 Bucs fan, and 18 Pats fans.

    The Bills showed a ton of heart today, and there is no QB in the league I’d rather have. The division race is not over – despite the guarantees by a few division foes.

  5. lol how do you blow a lead like that? Once again, Buffalo’s defensive coordinator decided victory wasn’t a big thing in the end. So is Tampa overrated or is Buffalo underrated?

  7. Buffalo was “disrespected”. Tampa did get stupid in the second half though. I’ll never bag Tommy for what he did our team and region for 20 years.

    However, these early kill shots are ignorant. Don’t heave the ball every play, run the ball and eat the clock, had they done that, OT was not in the cards.

    2 game lead for my patriots. Everyone needs to buckle up and do their job. Hard games coming against Indy/Buffalo/Miami/Jacksonville

  9. Having a really hard time pretending this league and these refs are impartial anymore. It’s just not even reasonable anymore. That was not a first down run. Tom Brady kept staring the line judge down and motioning first down and it somehow worked? The NFL is the WWE with extra steps these days. It’s getting hard to take these games seriously.

  10. Ha ha ha wasn’t that GREAT ending Bills fans??

    You got to see your DADDY stick the nail in your team one least time.

    Remember how you chirped all off-season about how it was “your division “?

    Remember when the Patriots were 2-4 and you soaps it was going to be a “cake walk”?

    Remember when you put the billboard up and then drove over 4 hours just to take a pic under it?

    Hope you held on to those division title T shirts and hats. You won’t be seeing any more any time soon.

    NOBODY CIRCLES THE DRAIN LIKE THE BUFFALO BILLS. ….

  12. Should have been a blowout but I’ll take it Bucs defense nearly collapsed but old man Tom bailed them out. Also I find it funny when the Bills only get to overtime over a suspect offensive holding call that kept the clock stopped and the Bucs from getting a first down yet their fans are complaining over a nit picky first down spot.

  13. Trash talking aside… Nothing but respect for the Bills and their fans. This was a tough loss. Josh Allen is incredible.

  15. The Bills played a great 2nd half and made it a great game. Josh Allen is everything Ravens’ fans wish Lamar was. He is a substantial weapon and he took a beating today…but kept coming

  17. I prefer Pats fans celebrating the division title today.

    If they don’t beat the Colts next week – it could get kind of interesting.

  19. Lol! Hilarious. The Bills were garbage in the entire first half, but then blame the refs for losing. Typical Bills fans.

  20. It was a bad omen for the Bucs when they were handed. Two turnovers (a pick and failed fake field goal) and did nothing with them. Why McDermott would take the ball out of Allen’s hands and instead run a fake is beyond me.

    Alen is a special player but McDermott is willing to get him hurt to not have the season blow up. Dumb both short and long term. Bills have 3 games they should win going away and one challenge in the Patriots. They need Allen healthy.

    As for the Bucs, horrible strategic play from mid 2nd quarter on with a comatose Arians donning sunglasses for much of the game.

  23. Tampa isn’t that good. They disappeared in the second half. The officiating was also pretty questionable. Goodell loves Brady now that he is not in NE.

    McDermott is currently channeling his inner Scott Farkus.

  24. Embarrassing display of officiating. The refs deciding not to throw the flag at the end of regulation still has me in disbelief. Diggs’ shoulder was clearly getting held. Not to mention the Bucs CB grabbing Diggs again in OT, again no call. But of course Levi Wallace gets called for PI on a ball thrown so short it was borderline uncatchable. Unreal!

  25. Zebras are briefed and told to help a certain team . It is very obvious. I am watching some of the worst officiating I have ever seen.

  26. Losers always complain about the refs when their team loses. Every game every week has bad calls. Sponsored by Draft Kings.

  28. Brady missed Belichick today. No way Belichick coached team let the Bills back in the game. The game should have been over at half time. The Bucs are clearly a better team than the Bills.

  29. Jerry292. Hiliarious! Another tea bag in Brady worshipper. Refs DID bail out the “precious” Brady AGAIN. I’m not a Bills fan either, just a football fan that wishes the NFL would call games straight. Why bother watching? The Bucs will win the super bowl. No thanks.

  30. I agree about the refs towards the end of the game. However, everything from 2nd and 17 foward had nothing to do with refs. Buffalo was in position to get the ball back and failed to do so.

    Bill’s played better that 4th quarter than I have seen them play all year.

  31. I will give credit where credit is due. The first half – the Bucs played a hell of a game.
    Second half – the Bills played a hell of a game.

    I will mutter dire imprecations at the Refs – because there were a bunch of no calls that should’ve been called that aided the Bucs, and yet several ticky tack ‘borderline’ calls against the Bills. But whatever… the Bills had their shot to win in the red zone in the 4th and failed to capitalize…

    Go Josh go!

  33. As predicted, mostly Pats fans here.

    To the few Bucs fans, I forgot my manners – that was a great game. One of the best of the season, imo. Brady is STILL Brady. The Bills probably missed their last shot to beat him.

    Some future therapist of mine doesn’t know it yet, but they’re going to be hearing his name a lot.

  34. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    December 12, 2021 at 8:34 pm
    Brady missed Belichick today. No way Belichick coached team let the Bills back in the game. The game should have been over at half time. The Bucs are clearly a better team than the Bills.

    ———

    Your Jets have been missing BB since he told them to pound sand and he came to NE

    Just imagine what could have been!

  35. Guys, the refs didn’t let the Bills back in the game, the Bucs did. Let’s not get things confused. The final score should have been 38-17 Bucs. Consider their off second half performance a gift to keep things interesting. This team will get hot again, especially when Brown comes back.

  36. That could have gone either way as truth be told Allen showed the fire and heart of a Brady as they came back and Bucs almost blew it as the winning play did involve a bit of luck and speed so hoping this helps just enough to win the divisional playoff seed but long way to go yet.

  37. Arians is a designated fan who comes out of the stands to put on the logo hat and the Bose. And Tom’s body language halfway through the 3rd was ‘we got this.’

    Tampa wins again, but looks vulnerable. Bills lose again and look cooked. But Allen earned his salary today.

    Anyone notice that the 3rd down play to Diggs before the tying field goal showed two other Bills receivers kind of dogging it in the hashes knowing Diggs was primo getting the throw?

  38. Tim says:
    December 12, 2021 at 8:38 pm
    Jerry292. Hiliarious! Another tea bag in Brady worshipper. Refs DID bail out the “precious” Brady AGAIN. I’m not a Bills fan either, just a football fan that wishes the NFL would call games straight. Why bother watching? The Bucs will win the super bowl. No thanks.

    Hilarious! Another tin foil hat wearing conspiracy theory guy…

    How does it work exactly? Do the refs get together before the game and decide they are all going to “bail it Brady” or did they decide at halftime?

    We have Ben hearing these LAME excuses for 20 years and the SAD thing is people really think this is what happens.

    Imagine going through life like that

  39. “Imagine going through life like that”
    _____________________

    Imagine celebrating a division win when 2 losses in the next 2 weeks puts your team back in second.

  40. Arians can’t hold BB’s hoodie. If Brady weren’t there, the Bucs would be at the bottom of the pile.

  41. the Bills looked good last year. They looked good way back with Flutie… until they didn’t play him. Four Super Bowls with Kelly. But you can’t have a championship in a town like Buffalo. NFL won’t allow it. Perhaps I’ve seen the light. Sorry, Bills. You’ve let me down since OJ and the pain isn’t worth it.

