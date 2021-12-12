Broncos stay alive in AFC playoff race with easy win over Lions

Getty Images

If the Broncos are going to make the playoffs in the very competitive AFC, they had to take care of business today. And they did.

Against an overmatched Detroit team, Denver had no trouble, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back, winning by a final score of 38-10. The win improves the Broncos’ record to 7-6 and allows them to keep pace in a crowded field in the AFC playoff race.

Denver kept it on the ground for most of the game, with Melvin Gordon gaining 111 yards and scoring two touchdowns, and Javonte Williams checking in with 73 yards and a touchdown of his own. Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t asked to do a lot but was solid, completing 18 of 25 passes for 179 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Lions battled a flu outbreak last week and did not look good on either side of the ball. A rare bright spot was running back Craig Reynolds, who had just one rushing attempt in his career before today but broke out for 83 yards on 11 carries.

The loss drops the Lions to 1-11-1, and keeps them in the lead for the first overall pick in the draft. The Lions got their first win of the season last week, and it may well prove to be their only win of the season.

But the Broncos have some big games ahead as they attempt to make a push for the playoffs. With remaining games against fellow AFC playoff contenders the Bengals, Raiders, Chargers and Chiefs, the Broncos can control their own path to the playoffs. But they won’t have another game as easy as today’s.