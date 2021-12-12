Browns hang on to defeat Ravens 24-22

Getty Images

Baltimore didn’t have quarterback Lamar Jackson for most of the game.

The Browns held a 24-9 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

And still, the Ravens nearly pulled off a stunning comeback.

Running back Latavius Murray scored a 1-yard touchdown with 8:56 left in the contest to make the score 24-15 after a failed two-point conversion. Then tight end Mark Andrews scored an 8-yard touchdown with 1:17 left in the contest to put the score within two points.

Baltimore recovered its onside kick to keep the slim hopes alive. But Jadaveon Clowney sacked backup quarterback Tyler Huntley on second down. And cornerback Denzel Ward tackled receiver Rashod Bateman well short of the sticks on fourth down to effectively end the game, giving the Browns a 24-22 win.

Jackson left the game with an ankle injury at the start of the second quarter and was unable to return. After he limped off the field and was examined in the medical tent, he was carted to the locker room. Jackson was ruled out at the start of the second half.

Huntley acquitted himself well in relief, finishing the game 27-of-38 passing for 270 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed six times for 45 yards.

But he lost two fumbles, one of which led to a key score later in the first half. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett strip-sacked him deep in Baltimore territory and returned the ball 15 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

That gave Garrett 15.0 sacks on the season, which set a new franchise record.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished the game 22-of-32 passing for 190 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. Nick Chubb had 17 carries for 59 yards. Kareem Hunt had to leave the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

The Browns will have a short week, as they host the Raiders next Saturday. But at 7-6, Cleveland’s playoff hopes remain alive.

If the Bengals beat the 49ers, the Ravens will end Sunday in second place in the AFC North. Baltimore will host Green Bay next Sunday.