Browns take 10-0 lead with Jarvis Landry touchdown, Kareem Hunt questionable to return

Getty Images

At long last, Jarvis Landry has reached the end zone.

Landry hadn’t caught a touchdown pass all season, but that changed late in the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens. The receiver caught a short pass to the right on second-and-5 and snuck inside the pylon to get into the paint.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is off to a solid start on Sunday, as he’s 9-of-11 passing for 76 yards with a touchdown.

But the Browns may be without one of their key offensive players. Running back Kareem Hunt went off the field after making a catch to move the chains on third-and-3 from the Baltimore 19. Hunt took a hit to his lower leg as he got tackled.

The Browns announced Hunt is questionable to return with an ankle injury. He missed several games earlier this season with a calf injury.

Cleveland leads 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.