Bruce Arians wants Tom Brady to stop putting himself in harm’s way when running

USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady had 16 rushing yards today, including a run capped by a slide and another in which he embraced contact in an effort to get a first down. His head coach isn’t a fan of the latter.

“That’s enough of that shit,” Bruce Arians told reporters after the game, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady’s rushing total is his highest output of the year, and his most since rushing for 20 yards in a 23-16 loss to the Chiefs on December 8, 2019, his final season with the patriots.

With an arm that will last well beyond his 50th birthday, Brady needs to be careful with the rest of his body. The more he’s hit, the more likely he’ll be injured. And it won’t take many injuries for things to begin to spiral out of control for Brady.