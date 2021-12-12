Buccaneers lead Bills 10-0

Getty Images

The Bills still can’t stop the run.

Leonard Fournette already has 57 yards on five carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run, and Tom Brady has four carries for 17 yards, picking up three first downs. The Buccaneers lead 10-0.

It could (should?) be a bigger lead.

Tampa Bay had first-and-goal from the 4 and had to settle for a 23-yard Ryan Succop field goal with 13:36 remaining in the second quarter.

Brady is 9-of-12 for 91 yards, with Chris Godwin catching four passes for 48 yards.

Josh Allen is 5-of-7 for 30 yards. The Bills’ only rush is a 14-yard run by Allen.

The Bills allowed 222 yards in a loss to the Patriots on Monday night. New England threw only three passes on a windy night in Buffalo.