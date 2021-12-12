Cam Newton back in to start second half

Getty Images

The Panthers sat Cam Newton for their final possession of the first half on Sunday, but he’s back in the game in the third quarter.

Newton took the field with the Panthers offense after a Younghoe Koo kickoff went out of bounds to give Carolina the ball at their own 40-yard line to start the second half. Newton was 6-of-11 for 88 yards before leaving the game. One of the incompletions was an interception by linebacker Mykal Walker that went for a touchdown.

P.J. Walker replaced Newton after the Falcons went up 17-7 on a Koo field goal and ended his only drive by throwing an interception to Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. He completed the only other pass he threw for a nine-yard gain.

The move back to Newton paid off for Carolina. He completed 3-of-4 passes for 28 yards and ran for 22 yards before a 17-yard touchdown run by Chuba Hubbard cut Atlanta’s lead to 17-14.