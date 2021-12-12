Cam Newton out, P.J. Walker in at quarterback for Panthers

Getty Images

Cam Newton got the start at quarterback for the Panthers on Sunday, but he’s no longer in the game.

P.J. Walker took over after the Falcons extended their lead to 17-7 late in the second quarter. Newton was not injured, so this was a coach’s decision by Matt Rhule to make a change under center.

Newton ran for a 12-yard touchdown to cap the first Panthers possession of the day, but later threw an interception that Mykal Walker returned for a touchdown. The Panthers went three-and-out on their next possession and they’ll see if Walker can do any better at the helm of an offense being run by senior offensive assistant and running backs coach Jeff Nixon for the first time.

Newton was 6-of-11 for 88 yards while running six times for 33 yards.