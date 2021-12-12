Cam Newton puts Panthers up 7-0

Getty Images

The Panthers made a big change to their offensive coaching staff during their bye week and the early results are good.

Quarterback Cam Newton capped a quick 65-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run and the Panthers lead the Falcons 7-0 with just over eight minutes to play in the first quarter. Senior offensive assistant and running backs coach Jeff Nixon is serving as the offensive play-caller after the Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady last Sunday.

Newton also had an 11-yard gain during the drive and he connected on all three passes he tried for 33 yards.

The Falcons went three-and-out to open the game and used their first timeout with a failed challenge that tight end Kyle Pitts got first down on a diving third-down catch.