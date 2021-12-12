Chiefs get blowout victory over Raiders for second time in 2021

Getty Images

The Chiefs are going in one direction. The Raiders are headed in the opposite.

Kansas City blew the doors off of Las Vegas on Sunday, taking down the division rival 48-9.

Before things started, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue rallied the Raiders at the Chiefs’ midfield logo for a pregame huddle. That may or may not have provided some extra motivation for Kansas City. But the Chiefs would have likely beaten the Raiders regardless.

Kansas City forced five turnovers in the contest — the first coming on Las Vegas’ first play from scrimmage. Running back Josh Jacobs fumbled a carry to the left when he was hit by defensive lineman Jarran Reed. Cornerback Mike Hughes picked up the ball and returned it for a 23-yard touchdown.

That was a harbinger of things to come. Hughes forced two more fumbles on the day, including one to effectively end the game with just 2:03 left on the clock. Safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted a pass that went off of tight end Foster Moreau‘s hands. And defensive end Alex Okafor strip-sacked Derek Carr in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Mahomes finished the game 20-of-24 passing for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a pair of rushing touchdowns and 37 yards on 10 carries.

The Chiefs finished 9-of-13 on third down. Head coach Andy Reid elected to take Mahomes out midway through the fourth quarter.

The 48-9 victory represents the largest margin of victory in the series history between the Raiders and Chiefs.

Kansas City has a quick turnaround, with the team going to the West Coast to play the Chargers on Thursday night.

The Raiders also have a short week, as the team will play the Browns on Saturday.

But while Kansas City is in the thick of the playoff chase, it’s time for Las Vegas to turn its attention to a coaching search.