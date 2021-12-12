Chiefs lead Raiders 35-3 after forcing three first-half turnovers

Getty Images

The Chiefs look back.

The Raiders look cooked.

Kansas City leads Las Vegas 35-3 at halftime after forcing three turnovers — including one on the first play from scrimmage. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs took a carry to the left and fumbled when he was tackled by defensive lineman Jarran Reed. Cornerback Mike Hughes picked up the football and returned it for a 23-yard touchdown.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off quarterback Derek Carr tight end Foster Moreau bobbled a pass over the middle. That set up receiver Josh Gordon‘s first touchdown as a Chief. Then Mathieu recovered receiver Hunter Renfrow‘s fumble after Hughes forced the ball out of Renfrow’s hands. That led to Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:40 left in the second quarter.

Mahomes also had a 23-yard touchdown pass to running back Darrel Williams. And Edwards-Helaire had a 5-yard touchdown earlier in the second quarter.

The Raiders got on the board with Daniel Carlson‘s 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. So at least the Raiders will avoid a shutout loss.

But everything else has gone wrong for the Raiders, who no longer look like a contender for a playoff spot.