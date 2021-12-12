Chiefs take Josh Jacobs fumble for touchdown on first play

Getty Images

The Raiders are off to a terrible start in Kansas City.

On the first play from scrimmage, running back Josh Jacobs took a carry to the left and had no room to run. But to make matters worse, he fumbled when defensive tackle Jarran Reed brought him down. Cornerback Mike Hughes picked up the loose ball and brought it to the paint for a touchdown, giving Kansas City an early 7-0 lead.

It was the second defensive touchdown of Mike Hughes’ career.

Las Vegas returner Tyron Johnson then muffed the kickoff, fumbling it out of bounds at the Raiders’ 11-yard line. Though the offense was able to get a first down, Kansas City’s defense sacked Carr on the following first down. That put the Raiders in a bad spot and the team had to punt.

If the Raiders are going to make this a game, it’ll have to start on defense.