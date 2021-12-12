Daniel Jones returning to neck specialist Monday

Getty Images

The Giants are remaining in Los Angeles on Sunday night after their 37-21 loss to the Chargers. The team, though, sent starting quarterback Daniel Jones and head of medical services Ronnie Barnes back home, per multiple reports.

Jones has an appointment with Dr. Frank Cammisa from the Hospital for Special Surgery on Monday. Jones will undergo an MRI and another examination of his neck strain to determine how the healing is going.

He has missed two games after being injured in the Nov. 28 win over the Eagles, with Mike Glennon replacing Jones as the team’s starter.

Jones met with orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins III in Los Angeles on Monday, but Watkins did not clear Jones for contact. Giants coach Joe Judge said last week the team is going to be “very deliberate and cautious” with Jones’ return.