Davis Mills throws for 72 yards, touchdown on Houston’s first drive

The Texans last week named Davis Mills their starter for the rest of the season. It gives Houston a chance to evaluate its third-round pick before the 2022 draft.

Mills took the opportunity and ran with it on the Texans’ first drive Sunday.

He led them on a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive following the opening kickoff, the team’s first opening touchdown since Week 5. Mills was 5-for-5 for 72 yards and a touchdown.

He had a 5-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Brevin Jordan.

The Texans lead 7-0 only 3:58 into the game.

Mills started six games when Tyrod Taylor was on injured reserve earlier this season, and he is making his ninth overall appearance. He entered the day 146-of-223 for 1,406 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.