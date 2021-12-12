Derwin James inactive for Chargers-Giants with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Safety Derwin James was added to the Chargers’ injury report on Saturday as questionable with a hamstring issue. Now Los Angeles won’t have him as the club takes on the Giants.

James is officially inactive for the contest.

James has been one of Los Angeles’ best defensive players this season, recording 100 tackles, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, a pair of interceptions, and 15 passes defensed.

Quarterback Easton Stick, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, and running back Larry Rountree are also inactive for L.A.

Already without quarterback Daniel Jones who is out with a neck injury, the Giants will also be without Kadarius Toney, who was previously ruled out with an oblique injury. But receiver Sterling Shepard is active after he was questionable with a quad injury. Kenny Golladay, who was questionable with a ribs injury, is also active.

Jones, Toney, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, receiver Colin Johnson, and linebacker Oshane Ximines are inactive for the Giants.