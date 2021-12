Getty Images

The Buccaneers are blowing out the Bills, leading 24-3, but they have lost two players for the remainder of the game.

Cornerback Jamel Dean has an illness that will keep him out. He finishes with two tackles.

Running back Giovani Bernard, who was carted off the field with 47 seconds remaining in the first half, has a hip injury that will keep him out. Bernard did not have a touch.

The Bills downgraded receiver Emmanuel Sanders to out with a knee injury. He had one catch for 25 yards.