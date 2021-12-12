ESPN reports, without naming a reporter, that Urban Meyer is safe, for now at least

Getty Images

Here’s a strange little nugget from a strange Saturday regarding the Jaguars.

ESPN reported in the aftermath of the NFL Media item regarding the latest craziness with coach Urban Meyer that owner Shad Khan “plans to stay the course” with the first-year head coach. Making the nugget even stranger is that the item carries no one’s name. Anywhere.

So if it’s wrong, no one is accountable for it.

Even if someone’s name were attached to it, the report contains plenty of wiggle room. Khan “plans to stay the course.” In other words, plans change.

Perhaps ESPN is simply treading very lightly, given what happened the last time ESPN chimed in on the fate of a Jaguars coach, Khan disputed it, ESPN doubled- and tripled-down, and the report ended up being incorrect.

Regardless of what anyone is reporting, things are currently dysfunctional in Jacksonville. And because dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things, it’s hard to predict what will happen — other than something dysfunctional.